Hong Kong Riots -- Chaos as Riot police charge Protesters










#HongKongProtests #ExtraditionBill #FireTearGas Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas as thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered close to China's main representative office, in the latest mass demonstration to hit the financial hub. Sunday's rally came after protests over the past two months against a proposed bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China have grown increasingly violent. A march on Saturday in a rural northern town denouncing a bloody assault the previous weekend by suspected triad gang members ended in turmoil as riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and sponge grenades to clear the crowds. On Sunday, a gathering in a park in Hong Kong's central business district began spilling on to surrounding roads. Black-clad protesters set off in several directions, clogging up major thoroughfares in an apparent attempt to stretch the police by splitting up their marches.









