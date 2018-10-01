The Humanitarian Crisis In Plain Sight On The Streets Of L.A.



Homelessness in L.A. has shot up 47% in just the last few years, from roughly 36,000 in 2012 to 53,000 in 2018. And 75% of L.A.'s homeless live on the streets, leaving the LAPD and Sanitation Department overwhelmed and the homeless with nowhere to go.



















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List