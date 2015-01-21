Edgar Cayce Ancient Giants, The Secrets of The Mound Builders





COAST TO COAST AM - - ORIGINAL SHOW DATE - 2015/01/21 Excavations from the 1800s and early 1900s found giant skeletons in large tombs deep inside these mounds. There were legends that an elite group of people 7-8 ft. tall (the average height of the Adena native people was 5 ft. 4 in.) ruled the locals and oversaw construction of the mounds and earthworks, which were ritualistic devices employed to assist souls making the transition between this world and the next, Little explained. Featured guests also include: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny News segment guests: Mish Shedlock, Roger Tolces










