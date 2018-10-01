Are WikiLeaks & QAnon Digital DisInfo Agents? You Tell Me!



I believe Trump and Qanon are just another deep state diversion giving us bread crumbs to make people think Qanon and Trump are the real deal. I believe Trump is a 33rd degree free mason and went to Jesuit school, all Presidents belong to secret societies and are appointed not elected
















