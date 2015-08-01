ROBERT DAVID STEELE: What Trump's About To Do Is SHOCKING! (Powerful Interview) - THE ENCORE! - Robert David Steele is an American hero! This interview is one of his best interviews and it needs to be distributed far and wide. It covers so much ground...
Trump : American Wine is better than French #wine !
President Trump trade war saga continues . Now he has a beef with the french wine .He tweeted saying : France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine! end quote . Interesting. In 2012, Trump purchased the Kluge Estate Winery, located in Charlottesville, Virginia. It has since been renamed "Trump Winery." American wine indeed !... of course Trump will continue the "trade war". how else is he going to promote fear-mongering in order to gin-up his base. he has to keep promoting these bogeymen in order to have something or someone to blame for anything he doesn't like. Mister Trump does not seem to understand trade deficits or trade AT ALL for that matter .Why do not you Mister Trump worry about the massive fiscal deficit you are running first and then concentrate on your precious protectionism . If we put on tariffs on other countries , they just put tariffs our U.S. goods destroying U.S. businesses and American farmers today. The Trump Economy just took a big fat orange dump. So at least you don't have to listen to the insufferable idiot calling this the greatest economy ever. Instead he will come out threatening European Wine. the Trump economy coin which just crashed with the GDP revision DOWNWARD! Was waiting for the feel sorry for himself tweets and was not disappointed. America as a supplier is being dumped. Pelosi won't mind. she owns a vineyard in NAPA valley. But you the american people , the Tariff Tax you are paying , Might come to two billion this year. But you generous Tax payers also paid out $30 Billion in Farm Welfare. So your forever wars are all RED INK! . Trump went in to the trade war saying it is "easy to win" and now he's admitting he might leave office without achieving anything but tariffs. Yes it is The FREEDOM FRIES again !! . Down with Macron ! He is against Brexit deal . Trump's friend Boris Johnson aka BoJo is going to lion's den in Paris tomorrow ... Show them Bojo - be strong !! .
