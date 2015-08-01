ROBERT DAVID STEELE: What Trump's About To Do Is SHOCKING! (Powerful Interview) - THE ENCORE! - Robert David Steele is an American hero! This interview is one of his best interviews and it needs to be distributed far and wide. It covers so much ground...
Peter Schiff : The Dollar will Tank !! Prepare !
Peter Schiff said in a recent podcast that America is going to have a Currency Crisis and a sovereign debt crisis . When it comes to spending it is going to be all gas and no brakes , but ultimately we are going to have the brakes forced upon us by our creditors , because they are not going to lend us any more money. The FED is going to have to print all the money , but the problem is the FED can print all the money they want but nobody may want it . the government can create all the money it wants but it cannot force the people to accept it , certainly cannot force foreigners to accept it , and exchange it for imports.This is a recipe for disaster, We Are going to have a Currency Crisis , We Are going to have a sovereign debt crisis . The only thing that is booming today in America , is government and consumers spending based on debt .which is completely unsustainable , but when the world and the international investors figure this out , and they always do after the facts , The Dollar is Going to Tank . This is what is going to crack this phony foundation that this economy was built on . It is built on credit and consumption , and it is all financed by debt and the printing press . The whole house of cards economy that was built on consumer debt will ultimately come down . The Traders Weren’t Paying Attention to Bond Market . In fact, if the traders were paying attention to what was going on in the bond market, we probably would have seen a bigger selloff today. I think we still have some euphoria left over from the two-day “Dove Fest” where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was up on Capitol Hill basically green-lighting the July rate cut, which is coming up in a couple of weeks. Remember, when we got that better than expected nonfarm payroll report, the odds of a rate cut in July went down from about 100% to maybe 91%, and the odds really came down for the probability of a 50 basis points cut. So it was pretty much 91%, I think, 25 basis points, and that was it. The Odds of Rate Cut in July Back up to 100% . But after Powell released his prepared remarks, before he even made it up to Capitol Hill – just merely when the markets got a look at his prepared testimony, the odds of a rate cut in July immediately went back up to 100%, and, in fact the odds of a 50 basis point cut went back up to 20%.
