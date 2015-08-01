Hong Kong Protests -- What's Really boiling up in Hong Kong ?! - Today Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters holding a banned rally in the town of YuenLong against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy ...
Hong Kong Protests -- What's Really boiling up in Hong Kong ?!
Today Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters holding a banned rally in the town of YuenLong against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators near the Chinese border last weekend, tipping the finance hub further into chaos. so what it really boiling up in Honk Kong ? . Hong Kong billionaire class are in bed with Beijing and they control all the political, financial and cultural apparatus of Hong Kong . Since 1997, they have seen their wealth doubled every three and half years, thanks to China's rapid economic development. But for the rest of Hong Kong , they have seen the opposite. The poor and the destitute are in the streets to vent their frustrations of their rapidly declining standards of living and lifestyles, compared to the mainland China. Besides, more than 1 million super rich Chinese mainland multimillionaires have moved to Hong Kong and they have pushed up already super expensive housing cost into even more astronomically expensive level for Hong Kong working class. That's why they have beef with China and China's super wealthy class. The American Deep State as expected has decided to exploit their anguish in its fight with China. The protesters fail to understand they have been turned into the pawns to be sacrificed. That's the whole background analysis. Eventually just like with Tibet and Xiangyang province , Hong Kong will be forced into compliance.
