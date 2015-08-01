Huawei Wins - Trump Loses !! - Huawei's sales soar 23 per cent despite US crackdown as chairman claims the pressure on the company has 'helped them'. China proves to be almost self suffi...
Why More Countries are Dumping the US Dollar ? Dollar Death !!
Many foreign countries have decreased their demand for US government debt. Even China, which holds more US debt than any other country, has lowered its US Treasury debt from 14 percent to 7 percent. There is little chance that China will dump all of its US debt at once. If it did, the US dollar would collapse overnight and severely affect international trade. Still, there appears to be a trend. India on its side switched to ruble payments on supplies of Russian S-400 air-defense systems as a result of US economic penalties introduced against Moscow. The country also had to switch to the rupee in purchases of Iranian crude after Washington reinstituted sanctions against Tehran. In December, India and the United Arab Emirates sealed a currency-swap agreement to boost trade and investment without the involvement of a third currency. Taking into account that India is the third-largest country by purchasing power parity, steps of this kind could considerably diminish the role of the greenback in global trading. Iran has completely banned trade in the US dollar. The EU has no option, then to trade with Iran in the Euro or petro-Yuan. Turkey and Especially Russia are all dumping the US Dollar . China today is the world's leading economy despite the protestations and biased analysis from western economists... plus couple the burgeoning trade with EU and countries on the Belt and Road using Yuan, Euros and Barter . Like an avalanche once the momentum gathers things happen quickly.The transition away from the dollar will likely be a lot faster than we could predict. Even fairly limited losses in the greenback's global market share will seriously constrain Washington's ability to finance its trade deficits and global military empire. Once that power structure starts crumbling,And it will happen fast. The situation reminds me of Hemmingway's 1926 novel : "How did you go bankrupt?" . "First gradually, then suddenly." Well the same applies to Uncle Sam. the conclusion is evident: the Greenback is DEAD, let alone if it steeped in debt as it is. It's a "Cliffside Moment", one unexpected ,unforseen , black swan moment will nudge the greenback over the precipice..., and get out of the way when this occurs . Every empire in the history of the world has eventually fallen. And always for the same reason - debasement of the currency. The same is happening to the U.S. and USD. The US Dollar is pure toilet paper, Backed by nothing, Run by a corrupt private group called the Federal reserve. The USA is in irreversible terminal decline. It has already passed the edge of the cliff. It’s only a matter of time before it is stripped of its reserve currency status! Global reserve status doesn’t and will not last for ever .
