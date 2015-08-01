Huawei Wins - Trump Loses !! - Huawei's sales soar 23 per cent despite US crackdown as chairman claims the pressure on the company has 'helped them'. China proves to be almost self suffi...
Huawei Wins - Trump Loses !!
Huawei's sales soar 23 per cent despite US crackdown as chairman claims the pressure on the company has 'helped them'. China proves to be almost self sufficient in the tech industry. This failed ban gave China a forced quantum leap into the lead. Mister Trump you kind of pushed Huawei to develop their own technologies and not rely on US products. they have already started. You Should not have started this war with them in the first place then they would have kept buying US products... would have been a win win but now it’s just US lost . America now finds out that it needs China more than China needs America . Huawei's sales grew by double digits in the first half of this year and its chairman said Washington's campaign against the Chinese tech giant has 'galvanized our people.' Clearly Europe is not going to buckle to US demands. Huawei confirmed Tuesday that it has also signed 42 5G contracts, including 25 in Europe, 10 in the Middle East and six in Asia. Even Israel is now inviting Huawei to tender for its 5G. Saudi Arabia is getting Huawei to build its 5G infrastructure. The only nation that is officially banning Huawei apart from the US, is Australia.. This is not complicated. The winner of 5G will control the world's telecommunications in the future. 5G is so far superior to 4G and that's why the US is freaked out that after 20+ years of technology transfer, theft and incredible investment the Chinese have actually developed a lead in 5G technology. Talk about information wars. Everything China is doing is to bypass American hegemony in every sector. Americas plan is to undermine and choke them out in time before they succeed. Huawei is better than its US counterparts and that is why the US feels the need to try and stop Huawei from entering the US market. Huawei will eventually come up with its own chips and Operating System . Huawei will continue replacing US components and services with other alternatives no matter how long the effort will take. Huawei and every non American companies now will consider using American components and services a high risk. America and Trump are the loser of the trade war which they themselves started. The US has definitely lost the trade war with China and now is trying to incite a color revolution in Hong Kong.
