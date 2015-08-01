How Bitcoin in China Is Subverting the System


Bitcoin. It’s a big deal in China. It can be used to subvert government controls. And the government can’t shut it down. At the Oslo Freedom Forum, China Uncensored producer Matt Gnaizda sat down with Bitcoin expert Leo Wheese. He’s the President of the Bitcoin Association of Hong Kong.














The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List