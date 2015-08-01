Older Australians caught in a credit card debt trap - In Australia, turning to credit has become a serious problem with this country now recording one of the worst levels of household debt in the world. The Sa...
So where does money come from ?! , Money is created by privately owned banks , they create money everyday , which increases the world's money supply .The real question becomes : How do private bankers create new money ? And The answer is , they create it out of thin air , out of nothing ...money is a fiction ......This is how Money became the greatest Scam ! The Money Scam is hidden right out in the open, yet buried in complication and confusion. A retired banker describes simply, the world's Money Scam and the reason every country is now going bankrupt. Private bankers have stolen the money creation process, and whereas once our money was created by the governments, debt-free, it is now created out of thin air and issued as debt with interest charges. In today's banker controlled world, money = debt, debt = slavery and therefore money = slavery . Our monetary systems have become systems of enslavement. Money is created out of nothing, issued as debt, not enough money is created for the future interest payments and inflation steals our savings. The money creation process should be taken away from the banks and given to the governments who can create money debt-free, interest-free. This is how it used to be done and we needed no income taxes. The Federal Reserve System is a legal cartel expressly designed to create riskless profits for member banks, while simultaneously turning our entire financial system into the legal and moral equivalent of a Las Vegas casino. Yeah, you might get lucky for a while, but the house will always win. Our monetary system is a pyramid scheme that only functions as long as debt is being created at an accelerating rate. The banking pyramid scheme generates the enslavement for the people of earth. The financial foundation is corrupt, the entire system , the debt matrix that we have been brainwashed to follow without questioning is completely broken. What everyone is trying to do is walk a crooked mile on a paved crooked path solidified as a response to the Fed owning the money supply. It is time to opt out of the fiat money supply. We need to get back to gold, silver, barter system that is physically owned by people, and decentralized from this insane central banking, privately owned centralized money supply.Once the money is corrupted everything else is sure to follow for no one in government cannot be bought. The banks and the government rely on each other for their existence. The Central banks are privately owned. They are not worried about anything. They are crashing the system deliberately. Bubbles popping transfers wealth their way. Their only product is debt issuance. The modern "Private" Central Banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is perhaps the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banking was conceived in inequity and born in sin . . . . Bankers own the earth. Take it away from them but leave them the power to create money, and, with a flick of a pen, they will create enough money to buy it back again. . . . Take this great power away from them and all great fortunes will disappear, for then this would be a better and happier world to live in. . . . But, if you want to continue to be the slaves of bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, then let bankers continue to create money and control credit. The inflation is coming for all fiat currencies in a race to the bottom in the longer term. Stock Market can do anything, will have a new crash of some sort, where the sharks will suck up assets at the bottom, inequality will rise, and the middle class is screwed, at least if you believe the American Dream means having everything you want and using debt to get there. So many people are going down you can't even imagine, and socialists like Sanders will get their day in the sun, and then the real money printing will take hold as we all get poorer. Live below your means, and design a personal future without debt, and without a need for continual high income to maintain yourself, and don't own any asset you'll need to sell when things go bad. What we need is an honest system run by honest people. Repudiate the debt to foreigners and foreign banks, foreign central banks. Have a re-set. Debt jubilee. Collapse the big banks and then reorganize them into dozens of regional or 50 state banks like the Bank of North Dakota. Forbid all derivatives by the new state banking system. Forbid extreme fractional reserve banking with the object of reducing fractional reserve to near zero or one to one. Currently banks can lend out $9 for every $1 of deposits.
