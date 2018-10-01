WARNING TO ALL AMERICANS 🔴 It’s Time, Placeholders, Future..Follow The Watch!!! - "I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her commodius harbors and her ample rivers, and it was not there; in her fertile fields and boundless ...
WARNING TO ALL AMERICANS 🔴 It’s Time, Placeholders, Future..Follow The Watch!!!
"I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her commodius harbors and her ample rivers, and it was not there; in her fertile fields and boundless prairies, and it was not there; in her rich mines and her vast world commerce, and it was not there. Not until I went to the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because she is good, and if America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great." (Alexis De Toqueville, a French philosopher who came and visited America in those earlier days) We are living in the days he spoke of in the last part of his quote. We are going to be hard pressed to find any "flaming righteousness" in our pulpits today when the attitude is, "Let's do sometihng to get people to come to church and not offend anyone". The end time famine of the Word of God Amos spoke of has arrived! But God has a remnant, as always!
