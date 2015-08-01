Are we on The Verge of WW3 ?! - "We need to stop getting involved in foreign wars": said Candidate Donald Trump . Today President Donald Trump is itching for more wars. We voted for Trump...
Did CIA spies in Iran use rocks to smuggle docs?
Iran says it has arrested a spy ring of 17 individuals with alleged links to the CIA. President Trump says the claim contains “zero truth.” Meanwhile, Iran seized a British oil tanker and its crew in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. Rick Sanchez has the details. Then RT America’s Sayeh Tavangar joins to discuss. She is skeptical of the claim.
