Are we on The Verge of WW3 ?!
"We need to stop getting involved in foreign wars": said Candidate Donald Trump . Today President Donald Trump is itching for more wars. We voted for Trump. And we got another puppet. While Trump himself routinely pillories the 2003 decision to invade Iraq, he has surrounded himself with hawks who seek the same fate for Iran. National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have in the past openly called for regime change and bombing Iran . Trump sends hundreds Of American Troops To Saudi Arabia To Protect the Interests of BIG OIL , oops. I mean to Counter Iran. I am just curious why the US regime has to "counter Iran" in the first place... Iran hasn't invaded another country in almost 300 years. There's no concentration of Iranian troops prepared to cross their borders. No, I think that it's most likely that the U.S. seeks to intimidate Iran with an increased military presence in the Persian Gulf area. Let's get real we are not going to defeat Iran in 48 hrs just with an air campaign . Serbia survived 78 days with continuous NATO bombing with its army intact. America can’t win wars against camel jockeys armed with AK-47 but thinks it can win wars against Iran. LUDICROUS!!! And Forget about the nukes unless we want direct Russian and Chinese involvement. China has already said it many times they will have to fight the US. what better time than now? especially when Russia and china have the edge on missile technology ? . And of course Russia will fight for Iran , they did it for Syria , and Iran means more to Russia. Let's think about this: The USA, fresh from over a decade of unpopular and largely pointless wars in the Middle East, will allow a wildly unpopular president to take us into full scale, boots on the ground, conventional conflict with the second most powerful military in the Middle East ,Iran, likely supplied and assisted by advanced military powers. A war with Iran could easily spill into a global war . The Globalists are taking us towards a nuclear world war 3 . BILLIONS will die. Most cities will be wiped off the map. Most men will be dead. Then all nuclear reactors will explode one after the other , this if they were not directly targeted before, because there will be no one anymore to take care of them. The earth will enter a very long nuclear winter and the whole place will be radioactive. And the few survivors will have shorter lives, malignant mutations, and less medical technology. The surface may NEVER be habitable again. The Elite would be hiding in their bunkers for millennia . We need to dismantle the military-industrial complex from lobbying our politicians before they get us all in to World War 3 .
