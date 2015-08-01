Robert Kiyosaki : Start Stacking all the silver and gold you can - Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has only one piece of advice for investors of all ages seeking to build wealth: buy “real” money...
Deutsche Bank Collapse Getting Worse! Experts Warn Of The Economic Collapse 2019 Stock Market CRASH!
Experts warn that Deutsche Bank Fail is a warning sign of the imminent economic collapse: From yesterday, Deutsche bank which is a German multinational bank and the world’s 15th largest bank by total assets has been in the process of a massive overhaul of its business and the bank has cut off 18,000 jobs globally in this process as part of an $8.3 billion overhaul announced one day earlier. The bank’s workforce is set to be reduced by 18,000 to around 74,000 employees by 2022, as Deutsche Bank scraps its global equities and trading operations. This has become another big hit to the shrinking European finance industry and for the Deutsche workers, they now find themselves chasing for jobs in a market where there’s even a limited number of positions. By certain accounts, it was the biggest mass broker terminating since the breakdown of Lehman, which left almost 30,000 workers in New York City jobless. “The financial system is in trouble and this is just one sign of what is going on. This has happened in previous financial problems in the 1930s or the 1960s or the 1990s,” Rogers said in a phone interview with RT. He explained that central banks around the globe drove interest rates “to crazy levels,” and now we have to pay the price for that with the coming major stock market crash and next Great Depression. Traditionally, when stable banks like Deutsche Bank find themselves in this kind of trouble, it is always a signal that the world financial system is about to face a very serious problem down the road, legendary investor Jim Rodgers told RT. So when will you start to prepare for the next economic collapse? “If Deutsche Bank were to collapse it would be a surprise. It would cause the global market to start to decline,” he said, adding that it would create a “snowball” that would see other major banks to follow the same path and the worst stock market crash in history will hit our global financial system.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
