Robert Kiyosaki : Start Stacking all the silver and gold you can







Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has only one piece of advice for investors of all ages seeking to build wealth: buy “real” money. “I always say the same thing…right now, people say ‘well, I can’t afford gold,’ then buy silver. Silver is so undervalued today. I can buy silver for two bucks, I can go to a coin dealer and buy a dime for two bucks, ten cents for two bucks, so everybody can do something to get what I call real money, not fake money,” Kiyosaki told Kitco News recently .














