Merkel Has a Discomfort , She almost Fainted
German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and shaking on Wednesday, July 10, during an official welcoming ceremony for the visiting prime minister of Finland, Antii Rinne. The brief incident happened as Merkel stood alongside Rinne to listen to a military band playing the national anthems. Wednesday's occurrence followed similar episodes on June 18 and June 27, and as in both those cases the 64-year-old chancellor recovered quickly as she started walking.
