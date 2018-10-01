Brian Gerrish Mind Control and Awakening Interview



My talk with Brian Gerrish founder of https://www.ukcolumn.org/ Brian helps us see and feel the various mind control techniques to control populations and individuals and how our awakening and actions are the remedy.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List