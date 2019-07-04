4th of July 'Salute to America' LIVE on One America News



This 4th of July One America News will have complete coverage of President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” in Washington, D.C. The event will be featuring tanks, fighter jets, and demonstrations by the Blue Angles. Be sure to join in on the celebrations with the brave men and women serving the greatest nation in the world. No need to change the channel, One America News will cover all the festivities in full and without interruption. Join us in celebrating America’s greatness this Independence Day!


















