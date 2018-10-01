Southern California Rocked by Strong M6.4 Earthquake, Landslide Warnings


Southern California has been struck by a moderate earthquake, of 6.4 magnitude. The tremor's epicentre was seven miles (12 km) southwest of Searles Valley, about 150 miles (240 km) northeast of Los Angeles. People across the the state, from the desert to the Pacific coast, are reported to have felt shaking as the US celebrated Independence Day.





















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List