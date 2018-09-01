Will Self-Taught, A.I. Powered Robots Be the End of Us? - “Success in creating effective A.I.,” said the late Stephen Hawking, “could be the biggest event in the history of our civilization. Or the worst. We just ...
Will Self-Taught, A.I. Powered Robots Be the End of Us?
“Success in creating effective A.I.,” said the late Stephen Hawking, “could be the biggest event in the history of our civilization. Or the worst. We just don’t know.” Are we creating the instruments of our own destruction or exciting tools for our future survival? Once we teach a machine to learn on its own—as the programmers behind AlphaGo have done, to wondrous results—where do we draw moral and computational lines? In this program, leading specialists in A.I., neuroscience, and philosophy tackle the very questions that may define the future of humanity. PARTICIPANTS: Yann LeCun, Susan Schneider, Max Tegmark, Peter Ulric Tse
