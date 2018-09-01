This is a Planetary Emergency







Climate activists are growing increasingly frustrated with the DNC's refusal to hold a separate debate on the climate emergency following Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate, which spent seven cumulative minutes on the issue. "People in my generation could not care less about the rules when we are seeing our entire planet begin to burn up in front of us," says Varshini Prakash, executive director of Sunrise Movement. "This is a planetary emergency, and we have not seen our political leaders treat it as such."


















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List