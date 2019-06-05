‘War with Iran not off the table’ – Trump on UK visit
US President Donald Trump is in the UK to discuss a trade deal. Following a visit with the Queen and PM Theresa May, the US president plans to meet with Irish PM Leo Varadakar. He also gave an interview to Piers Morgan, where he said that war with Iran was not off the table. Former UK MP George Galloway joins In Question to discuss the details.
