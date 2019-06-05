CIA's Secret History
COAST TO COAST AM - May 14 2019 - CIA's Secret History
COAST TO COAST AM May 14, 2019. Annie Jacobsen is a journalist and author who writes about war, weapons, US national security, and government secrecy. In the first half, she discussed her exclusive interviews with members of the CIA's Senior Intelligence Service (equivalent to the Pentagon's generals), its counterterrorism chiefs, targeting officers, and Special Activities Division's Ground Branch operators who conduct today's close-quarters killing operations around the world. Featured guests also include: Gary Collins News segment guests: Jerome Corsi, Mish Shedlock
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment