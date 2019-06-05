Trump’s Tariffs And The Weather Are Making Life Hell For Farmers
For America’s farmers, the bad news just keeps coming. They’ve already been dealing with the fallout from the Trump administration’s trade war with China, which destroyed the market for American soybeans and hurt other crops as well. And now, they’re in the middle of the most catastrophic planting season in living memory. Months of rain have drowned fields across the country. It’s especially tough on farmers who invested lots of money when times were better. Reid Thompson and Arin Rader are two of those guys. They leased a big chunk of land, spent millions of dollars on new technology, and now they’re just trying to pay their debts and keep their operation going. The new round of government payments will help, but what they’re really looking for is a respite from the storms, both literal and political.
