The Rebirth Of Japan
Every time a developed country has problems, Japan is the country that is used as an example of what not to do. In fact, along with manga, sushi and dog carriages, the eternal economic crisis is one of Japan’s most popular images. However, is it really all that bad in Japan? What if things weren’t as bad as they seem? In this video, VisualPolitik decided to take a look at Japan’s best features and at the social revolution being carried out by its prime minister, Shinzo Abe.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment