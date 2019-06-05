Trump 'Prepared' to Handle Responsibility of Launching Nukes
If and when the time comes, Donald Trump is prepared for the “tremendous responsibility” of pressing the nuclear button, the US president has said as Washington locks horns with a growing number of states. The president made the comments during an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain program on Wednesday. When asked about the worst-case scenario of potentially using nuclear weapons in a time of war, Trump noted that it is a “tremendous responsibility.” However, he is ready for the task.
Posted by Politico Cafe
