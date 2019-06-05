The Poor Go To Jail And The Rich Make Bail In America
Right now, 75% of the people sitting in local jails across America haven’t been found guilty of any crime. They are there because they can’t afford to get out.
That’s almost half a million people, just waiting, because they can’t make cash bail.
