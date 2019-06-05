Russia rescues Huawei — US ban backfires

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Deprived of US business, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has signed a deal to develop 5G wireless networks in Russia. Rick Sanchez explains. Then economist and overseer at Hoover Institution at Stanford University John Jordan weighs in. He predicts that Russia will regret its apparent pivot to China.









