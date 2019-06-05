China Stole US Military Secrets, Now Threat: Mike Pompeo
It’s the 30th Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, and the Huawei P30 Pro has a deal for you. The US Secretary of State says China Stole US Military Secrets. China warns citizens from visiting the US. US Department of Defense buys fake Chinese gear. Hong Kong lawyers take to the streets to protest. And Xi Jinping calls Putin his best friend! That and more on this week's China news headlines.
