Red Alert : USA: Pompeo claims Iran behind Gulf of Oman oil tankers attack









US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being responsible for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, speaking to journalists in Washington DC on Thursday. Pompeo said that the assessment was based on "intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks on shipping, and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication." "This is only the latest in a series of attacks instigated by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its surrogates against American and allied interests," Pompeo added. Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif posted in English on his Twitter account: "Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks. Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning. Iran's proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative." Last month, the US accused Iran of sabotaging four vessels near the Emirati port of Fujairah using naval mines, a claim which Iran denied.







