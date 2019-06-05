Malaysia sends back trash, exposes Western hypocrisy












Now we know why the west is so clean and other countries dirty. The west also has their hand in keeping brown countries poor, in chaos and depended on the west. This is what the liberals do in their plantation of inner city.









