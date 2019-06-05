Red Alert : USA: Pompeo claims Iran behind Gulf of Oman oil tankers attack - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being responsible for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, speaking to journalists in Wash...
High Alert -- U.S. blames Iran after suspected attacks on Mideast oil tankers
Two oil tankers near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz were damaged Thursday. After the U.S. Navy rushed to assist evacuating sailors, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran, calling the suspected attacks a "clear threat to international peace and security." They come amid heightened tensions with Iran and an increased U.S. military presence in the Mideast. Nick Schifrin reports.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
