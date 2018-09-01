Pompeo & Bolton Are Good For Gold & Bad For Peace...Gold Soars To 5-Yr. Highs


It took a little over a decade, but the fantasy that The Fed has had things under control since the 2008 collapse has turned into the reality. It was all a lie. QE failed and is no longer just a “temporary” measure. Add in the prospect of yet another war and the motivation to own real money like gold is accelerating!

















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

