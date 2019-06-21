Gold will Soar , The Stock Market will Collapse -- Robert Kiyosaki - With rising uncertainty in the world surrounding bubbling stock markets, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions, it makes sense for many investors to be rus...
Huawei: The Big Picture
Luckily the NSA isn't a company so its fine.
The problem with Huawei situation is, the common people has no way of understanding how difficult it is to covertly steal data using 5G equipment. Can you put a backdoor into your router/os/software? The answer is definitely yes. Can you keep it a secret? If you are planning to use the said backdoor, the answer is definitely no. It doesn't matter how good your programmers are. The rest of the world's programmers will always be better. And when a piece of equipment is as distrusted as Huawei's stuff tend to be, you can be sure the top reverse engineers accross the world will race against each other to find the slightest indication of a back door. In my personal opinion, Huawei is definitely controlled by the Chinese government. But that doesn't mean they can put backdoors into those equipments willy nilly. Beucase if someone catches a backdoor in a Cisco router, they can say "we were using it for testing and accidentally left it in the production mode" and the world will believe them. If the same happens with a Huawei equioment, it will be the end of them. So they simply can't risk it. Yet. Down the line, in 10 years, if they manage to get their equipment every corner of the word, they might get more brazen (like the google is) but currently, i don't think they'd risk putting any kind of nefarious code.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- June (191)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber explains The Coming Pension Crisis - Returning SBTV guest Marc Faber, editor and publisher of “The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report”, warns about the under-funding in public and private pensions. Wil...
-
Jim Rogers: US-China Trade War will BACKFIRE and HURT AMERICA! - we speak to Jim Rodgers, the author of Author, A Bull in China: Investing Profitably in the World's Greatest Market on the US-China trade war, how Trump’s...
-
The Global Consequences of a Sino-American Cold War - What started as a trade war between the United States and... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
You make a good point about accessing data. If China and the US go to War can they shut-down our communications?ReplyDelete