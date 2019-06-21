Huawei: The Big Picture


Luckily the NSA isn't a company so its fine.









The problem with Huawei situation is, the common people has no way of understanding how difficult it is to covertly steal data using 5G equipment. Can you put a backdoor into your router/os/software? The answer is definitely yes. Can you keep it a secret? If you are planning to use the said backdoor, the answer is definitely no. It doesn't matter how good your programmers are. The rest of the world's programmers will always be better. And when a piece of equipment is as distrusted as Huawei's stuff tend to be, you can be sure the top reverse engineers accross the world will race against each other to find the slightest indication of a back door. In my personal opinion, Huawei is definitely controlled by the Chinese government. But that doesn't mean they can put backdoors into those equipments willy nilly. Beucase if someone catches a backdoor in a Cisco router, they can say "we were using it for testing and accidentally left it in the production mode" and the world will believe them. If the same happens with a Huawei equioment, it will be the end of them. So they simply can't risk it. Yet. Down the line, in 10 years, if they manage to get their equipment every corner of the word, they might get more brazen (like the google is) but currently, i don't think they'd risk putting any kind of nefarious code.









  1. mike hJune 21, 2019 at 10:17 AM

    You make a good point about accessing data. If China and the US go to War can they shut-down our communications?

