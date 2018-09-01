New Insider Reveals His Incredible Experiences Within the Secret Space Program






This refers to an existing organization known as the “Secret Space Program”. Jason Rice, has provided a disclosure of that program, what he revealed means that the Secret Space Program is not a secret any more. Jason Rice was a member of a Secret Space Program. He has stated that he is coming forward now to disclose that there are thousands of other people who are also involved with this program that is known as “20 and Back”. He feels that the stories of some who gave their lives for humanity and have not come back need to be told.












