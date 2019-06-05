Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Assange extradition ‘most disgraceful event in 21st century’ – Galloway



UK’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange’s extradition warrant and the whistleblower’s fate will be determined by the courts. He could face up to 175 years in prison if extradited to the US. Activists and journalists are now outraged. Former MP George Galloway weighs in







