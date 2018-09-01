Jesse Ventura: “The Gulf of Oman narrative sounds like the Gulf of Tonkin..."







Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos discuss the latest protests in Hong Kong, why U.S. allies doubt the narrative that Iran led attacks on two oil-tanker in the Gulf of Oman, and the death of Egypt’s first democratically elected leader Mohamed Morsi. Author Denise Hearn (The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Competition) joins the Governor to talk about anti-trust cases and the rise of mega corporations.













