Will Trump attack Iran?
There's an intense debate in Washington about how to deal with Tehran following the downing of a U.S. drone. A tense standoff between the U.S. and Iran, following the downing of an American surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television has been showing what it says is drone wreckage retrieved at sea. American media say President Donald Trump ordered air strikes against military targets in Iran - but then later changed his mind. Congressional leaders were briefed on the incident and called for a robust response, but they also told the president to act with caution. So what does this mean for an already tense region?
