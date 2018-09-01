Gold will Soar , The Stock Market will Collapse -- Robert Kiyosaki - With rising uncertainty in the world surrounding bubbling stock markets, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions, it makes sense for many investors to be rus...
Gold will Soar , The Stock Market will Collapse -- Robert Kiyosaki
With rising uncertainty in the world surrounding bubbling stock markets, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions, it makes sense for many investors to be rushing to gold, said best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki. Kiyosaki told Kitco News that he prefers to store his gold outside banks. “I don’t store [gold and silver] in the banks. I’m completely outside the banking system, except I do go to the banking system to borrow money. I don’t save money inside the banking system, so my recommendation, much like my friend Jim Rickards’, is we say you’ve got to be able to operate outside the banking system, in case something, heaven forbid, happens, like a black swan goofy event and they shut the banks down,” Kiyosaki said.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
