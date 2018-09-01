Robert David Steele: Q, ETs, Icke, Deep State & Adrenochrome - Prepare For Chang - Prepare for Change speaks to Robert David Steele on May 28th in a long and winding interview that sees Robert passionately presenting his take on subjects ...
How The U.S. Got Hooked On Foreign Oil
The United States is predicted to become a net energy exporter by 2020. This will be the first time since 1953 that the country exports more fossil fuels than it imports. For almost a century prior, the United States of America was the largest oil producer in the world. So how did the United States get hooked on foreign oil. Every American president since Richard Nixon has pledged energy independence as a way to strengthen us geopolitically, make us more secure, or boost our economy. The story of American oil begins in 1859 in Titusville, Pennsylvania. Small amounts of oil had seeped from the ground for a long time, but no one knew how to extract it. Until, Edwin Laurentin Drake, a former conductor, was hired. After many failed attempts, he finally struck gold -- black gold. The next FEW decades, major oil finds in Texas, California and Oklahoma contributed to U.S. emergence as a major economic power. The 1901 Spindletop gusher in Texas nearly tripled U.S. oil production. Henry Ford’s Model T invention in 1908 - the first mass-produced car - made America the most motorized country in the world. Other industrialized countries like France, Britain and Germany were ways behind.
