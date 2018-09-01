Q is an infiltration and take over operation of the alternative media

How The U.S. Got Hooked On Foreign Oil - The United States is predicted to become a net energy exporter by 2020. This will be the first time since 1953 that the country exports more fossil fuels t...
Coping With Reality Collapse - Martin Geddes
Are we heading for an imminent collapse of trust in all mass media services and social media platforms? Will they be implicated in systemic, widespread and longstanding organized crime — that also encompasses much of our political and financial system? Will the public unite in disgust at the media’s treacherous betrayal Is Q a military intelligence team in the Trump administration, a part of a global positive “Alliance”? Are they opening up a backchannel with the public, bypassing the compromised mass media, to reach the “anons” and “autists” who hang out on 8chan? There are good operational reasons for choosing this exotic social media platform. A key purpose of the #QAnon operation is to facilitate a public “Great Awakening“. On the other hand, if we are wrong, then the power of social media and propaganda to create and inflate bubbles of insanity — trapping intelligent people of goodwill — greatly exceeds anything we dared to imagine. The information age will be darkened by having divided society, destroying a consensus reality. http://www.martingeddes.com/ Visit MartinGeddes.com Associate Producer: Steve Mercer Send comments and guest suggestions to producersteve@freemantv.com Martin Geddes is co-founder of the Hypervoice Consortium and an authority on the future of the telecoms industry, ranging from emerging business models to new network technologies. He is a futurologist, writer, speaker, consultant, and technologist. Martin is currently writing a book, The Internet is Just a Prototype, on the future of distributed computing. He is formerly Strategy Director at BT’s network division, and Chief Analyst and co-founder at Telco 2.0. Martin previously worked on a pioneering mobile web project at Sprint, where he was a named inventor on nine granted patents, and at Oracle as a specialist in high-scalability databases.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
