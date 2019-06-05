Freedom from Fake Money, Fake Politics, & Medical Robbery | David Morgan
Caught live and in-person at The Red Pill Expo 2019, silver guru David Morgan, author of "The Silver Manifesto" and publisher of TheMorganReport.com, gives us a sneak preview of his conference presentation. Morgan recalls a series of "Red Pill Moments" in his life that woke him up to reject conventional herd-thinking and launched him into a lifelong pursuit of personal freedom. Morgan shares how his childhood encounter with base-metal coins tipped him off that there was something precious about silver and its role as true money. He further relates his eye-opening realization about the deceptive nature of US political parties. Finally, Morgan lays out how he is taking major steps to opt out of the corrupt modern medical system, to take responsibility for his own wellness, improving his vitality and dramatically lowering his cost of health at the same time!
Posted by Politico Cafe
