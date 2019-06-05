David Icke on Perception, Censorship, Vaccines, The Medical System and Anarchy
David Icke on Perception, Censorship, Vaccines, The Medical System and Anarchy Anarchast Ep.468 Topics include: an Orwellian state, censorship, cashless society, speaking the truth is an heretical act, school indoctrination into 'the postage stamp consensus', vaccine safety, media mind control, targeting of antivaxxers, a self policing population, what is a doctor? the pharmaceutical drug cartel, the illness business, vaccines and autoimmune disease, dealing with ridicule coming out as a truther, a cage of your own creation, David on Anarchism, non-hierarchical societies, diversification of power, on being open minded, AI mind control, the Renegade film project, don't let them shut you up, have no fear.
