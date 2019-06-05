Economic Collapse Erupts! Global Manufacturing Plunges, Trade War Expands And Stock Market Crashing!
The economic collapse is really starting to accelerate. Just within the past few days, we have gotten more really awful global manufacturing numbers, the trade war has expanded to more nations, and the stock market crash is on our doorstep. We have not witnessed this sort of global economic environment since the last economic crisis, and if the economic chaos continues to escalate it won’t take too much to spark a brand new financial crisis. Of course the global financial system is far more vulnerable than it was back in 2008, and so if we stay on the path that we are currently on we could be facing a major stock market crash and the next Great Depression. Let’s talk about the manufacturing numbers first. The numbers coming out of Germany are already at a crisis level, and manufacturing is also now contracting in Japan, South Korea and China as well. Overall, global manufacturing as a whole has now fallen into contraction territory for the first time in seven years. The reason why so many people are freaking out about these numbers is because this is exactly what we would expect to see if we were entering a global economic crisis. Meanwhile, global stock markets are looking increasingly shaky. On Monday, the Nasdaq fell another 120 points and it has now officially entered correction territory. On Monday alone, America’s most prominent tech stocks lost approximately 150 billion dollars in value. It looks like the Trump administration is getting ready to go to war with the big tech companies, and that is really, really bad news for tech investors. The next stock market crash is imminent and investors should prepare for that. Speaking of war, our trade conflict with China continues to escalate. The mainstream media hasn’t been talking much about it, but apparently the Chinese have decided to put purchases of U.S. soybeans “on hold” until a trade agreement is reached. U.S. soybean farmers have been sitting on unprecedented amounts of soybeans in hopes that an end to the trade war would raise prices. But instead, demand for U.S. soybeans is going to go through the floor, and this could potentially force thousands of soybean farmers into bankruptcy. And in addition to our trade war with China, the Trump administration has apparently decided that now is a good time to start a trade war with Mexico. On top of everything else, the Trump administration has also just decided to add India to the trade war as well. A global trade war is going to be incredibly painful for everyone, and this is all happening at a time when the global economy was already starting to slow down substantially. Unfortunately, most Americans are completely and totally clueless about the economic collapse that is ahead. Today, 59 percent of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and the truth is that the vast majority of us are entirely unprepared to go through another recession. And of course many believe that what we are facing is going to be much worse than just a “recession”. A major stock market crash is rapidly coming, and the chaos that we have seen so far is nothing compared to what is rapidly approaching. Prepare for the imminent economic collapse!
