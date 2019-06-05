Imagine What People Would Do If They KNEW What The Government Did To Them?
The evidence is undeniable. The weather weapons are actively destroying our country and other countries. Your mind has been programmed and won’t allow you to even believe what you see because you say, “why would they do this to their own citizens?”
