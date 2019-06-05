Why America will collapse very soon?

They will collapse America and loot the ruins. Then they will escape to Isreal with all their stolen wealth. That has been their plan all along. They did it to the Egyptians. They did it to the Romans. They did it to the Russians. They enslaved us using their banking system and kept us distracted with their media and entertainment industry. When you see jews fleeing America in mass then you know that America is about to come crashing down.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment