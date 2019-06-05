Target Iran: Let The False Flags Fly? With Guest Phil Giraldi
US warships and B-52s moved to Iran's borders to counter an "unspecified
threat" to US interests. President Trump warns of massive destruction
should Iran make a wrong move. Are neocons about to get their war on
Iran? Former CIA officer and political analyst Phil Giraldi joins to
discuss.
