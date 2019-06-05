The Panic Has Begun! China U.S Trade War Heading To Economic Collapse 2019 Stock MARKET CRASH!
The fear of a major stock market crash has returned to global financial markets, and it does not appear that there will be an easy fix this time. For the first four months of 2019, the mainstream media told us over and over again that a great deal of progress was being made on a trade deal with China and that negotiations would soon reach a final conclusion, but now it has become clear that those news reports were fake news. For a variety of reasons, the Chinese have been slow playing negotiations all along. Once they got the Trump administration to suspend the implementation of any new tariffs while negotiations were ongoing, the Chinese no longer had any urgency to reach an agreement. In fact, if the Chinese could have run out the clock all the way to the 2020 election, they surely would have done so. They would very much prefer to negotiate with someone else, and I think that President Trump has finally figured out that he was being played. On Sunday, in a very angry two part tweet Trump announced that he is going to slap China with huge new tariffs. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has cancelled his trip to Washington this week for trade talks following a tweet by President Donald Trump threatening more tariffs because the talks have moved too slowly. After Trump threat the chinese stock market had its worst day in 3 years. Stock started to crash all over the World and we experienced a small dose of the upcoming global stock market crash. Experts warn that a prolonged trade war between the world’s two largest economies risks fragmenting the global market and questioned if the US could weather another economic collapse. Even without the collapse of trade talks with China, we were definitely hiding toward to an economic crisis. We have a major stock market crash in place. It’s just a matter of playing out in some of these other funny numbers. The reality is on the downside, where you have mixed pressures right now. The U.S is on the way of another financial collapse and we can’t to anything to stop it.
