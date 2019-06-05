Trump Goes Head To Head With The Dragon And Is Winning
The MSM is trying to make sense of the economy, they are now saying that
Obama did not have the backing of the companies and they purposely kept
the economy from growing. Trump is now going up against the Dragon, Xi,
he wants China to make a deal. China is using NK leverage but Trump has
the true leverage and by pushing tariffs China will fold and agree to a
deal.
