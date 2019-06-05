Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump Goes Head To Head With The Dragon And Is Winning






The MSM is trying to make sense of the economy, they are now saying that Obama did not have the backing of the companies and they purposely kept the economy from growing. Trump is now going up against the Dragon, Xi, he wants China to make a deal. China is using NK leverage but Trump has the true leverage and by pushing tariffs China will fold and agree to a deal.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...